WalletHub ranks R.I. fourth worst in nation to retire in

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the fourth-worst state in the nation for retirees, according to study released Monday by WalletHub.
The Florida-based financial website compared all 50 states across three key dimensions: affordability, quality of life and health care using 46 metrics to determine the most retirement-friendly states.
Rhode Island was ranked 47th by scoring 42nd for both affordability and for quality of life and 23rd for health care for an overall score of 45.20.
Rhode Island ranked 40th in 2023, 44th in 2022 and 46th in 2021.
Rhode Island is also the lone New England state in the bottom 10. Massachusetts ranks 16th overall, scoring 44th for affordability, third for quality of life and second for health care for an overall score of 54.66.
New Hampshire is seventh, Maine is 23rd, Connecticut is 34th and Vermont is 36th.
Florida is ranked the best state to retire, according to the study. It ranks 4th for affordability, first for quality of life and 29th for health care for an overall score of 62.19.
Kentucky is ranked the worst state to retire. It scored 32nd for affordability, 41st for quality of life and 44th for health care for an overall score of 38.80.
The full report can be found here
.