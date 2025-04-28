Warcup named chief medical officer of R.I. Primary Care Physicians Corp.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corp. recently announced it has appointed Dr. Thomas Warcup as its first full-time chief medical officer.

In this role, Warcup will lead the corporation’s transition to valued-based care, as well as oversee clinical strategy, support quality improvement efforts, boost physician engagement and help clinical operations align with organizational goals.

“Dr. Warcup brings a wealth of expertise in launching and leading value-based care models,” said Noah Benedict, CEO and president of RIPCPC. “As a practicing physician, he possesses a deep, firsthand understanding of physician office operations – insight that will be invaluable as he guides our transformation efforts in collaboration with our physician partners. RIPCPC is thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Warcup previously served as CEO and chief medical officer at Block Island Medical Center, where he developed outpatient models, implemented quality-driven strategies and collaborated on expanding home health and palliative care services. Under his leadership, Block Island Medical Center successfully secured the federal rural health designation, making it the only health system to receive this designation in Rhode Island.

- Advertisement -

Warcup also spent five years at the University of North Carolina Health, where he held several leadership roles and led efforts that reduced unwarranted care variation and improved quality within the UNC Health Alliance. He was also part of a team that helped UNC’s Next Generation ACO, or accountable care organization, get recognized as a leader in accountable care.

Warcup is an adjunct associate professor at Brown University’s Warren Alpert School of Medicine and the University of North Carolina Medical School, where he mentors future medical professionals. He has a Master of Health Administration from Pfeiffer University and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the University of New England.

“At RIPCPC, we are working to redefine what’s possible in primary care,” Warcup said. “By aligning independent practices under a shared vision, we are creating a future where value-based care empowers physicians, elevates patient outcomes and secures the long-term strength of community-based medicine.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.