Warren home on Waterview Lane sells for $1.55M, highest sale in town so far in 2026

WARREN – A single-family home at 9 Waterview Lane sold for $1.55 million, marking the highest residential sale in the town so far in 2026, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of the transaction, citing Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.

Located in Warren’s Touisset neighborhood, the contemporary-style home contains three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and approximately 4,989 square feet of living space. Built in 2020, the property sits on a 1.07-acre lot, according to property records.

The residence features an open-concept layout with high-end finishes, hardwood flooring and a gas fireplace. Additional amenities include a dedicated media room, a finished lower level, a screened porch and a patio oriented to capture saltwater views, the real estate firm said.

According to the Warren property assessor’s database, the home was assessed in fiscal year 2025 at nearly $1.05 million, including $242,200 for the land and $805,100 for the building.

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The home was constructed by Precourt Builds, according to a listing for the property.

The sellers were represented by Lisa Raposa, of Compass’ Barrington office, while Adam Osetek, of Compass’ Providence office, represented the buyers, according to the firm.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Josiah Precourt and Melissa Precourt, of Warren, and purchased by Gregory Mundy and Phyllis Dennery, of Warren.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.