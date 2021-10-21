Warren home sale for $1.39M is town’s biggest of past 3 years

WARREN – In the biggest single-family home sale in town since late 2018, a home on the waterfront at 9 Shore Drive sold for $1.39 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the real estate firm that represented the seller.

The 2½-story, conventional-style home with a shingled roof was built in 1985 and includes three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a fireplace. The property features a dock on the water.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, this is the most expensive single-family home sale in Warren since September 2018, Mott & Chace said.

The 3,770-square-foot home is located in the Touisset neighborhood of Warren, which is considered one of the oldest working waterfronts in the region, the real estate agency said.

The home was owned by Jerrold Rosenberg, according to public records kept online by the town. It was sold to Autumn H. Williams and Mark L. Williams, according to a deed filed with the town.

