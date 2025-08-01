Warren plans “managed retreat” from rising waters

Coastal communities are already living with the damaging effects of rising sea levels and related flooding. Climate data makes clear it will only get worse. But what to do about it? As this week’s cover story reports, Warren plans a “managed retreat” from flood-prone areas that state environmental leaders see as a model for other communities. While the concept is not new nationwide, Warren’s plan is unusual in its scope. There are more than 400 buildings in the target area around Market Street, including 700 residential units and 30 businesses. The plan, dubbed “Market to Metacom,” calls for voluntary property buyouts over 70 years and the creation of new neighborhoods for displaced residents and businesses. If the plan isn’t followed, the town projects that 306 buildings in the low-lying neighborhoods will be underwater by 2100. Local leaders must now convince property owners of the urgency before it’s too late and line up money to carry out the ambitious plan. So far, the community has gotten a $750,000 federal grant but will need tens of millions of dollars more. For many businesses, the choice will come down to what is more costly, staying or moving. “For us, the [decision] comes down to business risk and cost,” said Richard Grundy, AVTECH Software Inc. CEO and president who moved the business to the town 15 years ago. Today, the financial risk in staying is manageable. But that could all change tomorrow with a major flooding event. Give the town credit for having a plan ready for him and others if it does.