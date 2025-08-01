Warren plans “managed retreat” from rising waters

By
-
RISK ­ANALYSIS: Richard Grundy, CEO and president of AVTECH Software Inc., says the company keeps a close eye on flood risks. Above, he shows floodwater levels where AVTECH’s offices are located.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
RISK ­ANALYSIS: Richard Grundy, CEO and president of AVTECH Software Inc., says the company keeps a close eye on flood risks. Above, he shows floodwater levels where AVTECH’s offices are located.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

Coastal communities are already living with the damaging effects of rising sea levels and related flooding. Climate data makes clear it will only get worse. But what to do about it? As this week’s cover story reports, Warren plans a “managed retreat” from flood-prone areas that state environmental leaders see as a model for other

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Underbillings vs. Overbillings: What They Reveal About Job Health and Cash Flow

In the construction industry, few documents are more closely scrutinized by lenders, sureties, and project…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR