Warren waterfront home sells for $1.9M in town’s highest residential sale since 2005

WARREN – A waterfront home at 5 Pokanoket Trail recently sold for $1.9 million, marking the highest residential sale in the town since July 2005 and the second-highest home sale in town history, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Located in Warren’s Touisset neighborhood, the property sits on approximately 0.65 acres overlooking the Kickemuit River and includes a private dock with access to Mount Hope Bay and Narragansett Bay, according to Residential Properties, which represented the buyer in this transaction.

The home contains two bedrooms and two full bathrooms and offers approximately 2,283 square feet of living space.

Residential Properties said the house underwent a comprehensive renovation about seven years ago that included a reconfigured floor plan, updated mechanical systems, a new kitchen and bathrooms, a new roof, siding, a well, a three-bedroom septic system and a new deck overlooking the river.

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According to listing information on the property’s Zillow page, the home is located on a private road and enjoys western-facing views across the Kickemuit River toward Bristol and Warren. The listing also noted that the surrounding estuary attracts a variety of wildlife, including osprey, blue herons, egrets and bald eagles.

The Warren property assessor’s database identifies the home as a contemporary-style residence built in 1950 with approximately 1,800 square feet of above-grade living space. Assessor records state that the property includes a stationary dock, a floating dock measuring 150 feet and a detached shed.

According to the database, the property was assessed in 2025 at $800,400, including $496,200 for the land, $291,600 for the building and $12,600 for outbuildings.

Dory Skemp, a sales associate with Residential Properties, represented the buyer in the transaction, according to the firm. The seller was represented by Patricia Gablinske of East Bay Real Estate Sales & Appraisal, according to listing records.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Douglas Gablinske and Patricia Gablinske, of Bristol, and purchased by James Idelson and Sue Idelson, of Warren.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.