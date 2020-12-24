Warwick Colonial home sells for $1.43M

WARWICK – A Colonial home on 12 acres near Narragansett Bay has sold for $1.43 million, the second-highest price for the city this year.

The transaction, reported by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, involved a historical home at 57 Old Forge Road.

The property includes a home with more than 5,000 square feet of living space, and a surrounding site including lush landscaping and a river flowing out to the bay. The home, built in 1723, has six bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a large family room and a study.

The property was last owned by Elizabeth and Paul J. Choquette Jr., according to online Warwick property records. The deed identifying the buyer had not been recorded yet as of Thursday.

The seller was represented by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by HomeSmart Professionals.

