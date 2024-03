Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

WARWICK – Another Rhode Island city can be crossed off as a potential home for a new Costco Wholesale Corp.

Warwick Mayor Frank J. Picozzi told WPRI-TV CBS 12 Thursday that the retail wholesale club is no longer considering his city as a home of its first location in Rhode Island because there is no room to build it.

Costco was eyeing the former Christmas Tree Shop location on Bald Hill Road, Picozzi told WPRI, but the space does not meet the 20-acre requirement the company requires for its stores. The mayor also said there is no undeveloped land in Warwick that meets that criteria and isn’t in a residential neighborhood.

Plus, Picozzi added, other retailers in the city have deed

restrictions that would have prevented Costco from opening nearby, including the Stop & Shop located in the same shopping center as the former Christmas Tree Shop.

“Warwick has two malls, two Lowe’s, two Targets, two Walmarts, Home Depot, Best Buy, BJ’s and about every big box store there is,” Picozzi said. “We’re the retail capital of the state. Unless a big-box store plans on closing its doors, which is unlikely, there is just no room for a Costco.”

Three years ago Costco eyed the former Ann and Hope building and a piece of land off of Airport Road. However, Costco officials nixed that plan.

Last August, Costco withdrew

its zoning and permit application for a facility proposed at the former R.I. Adult Correctional Institutions medium-security site at the Howard Industrial Park in Cranston.