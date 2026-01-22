Warwick office condo sells for $600K

WARWICK – An office condominium at 300 Centerville Road, Suite 19, was purchased recently for $600,000 by a local law firm, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The commercial unit contains approximately 5,474 square feet of office space and is located within the Warwick Summit Office Park, according to the real estate firm. The unit includes a breakroom, as well as access and on-site parking compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the real estate firm said.

The office condo was sold by Beacon Financial Holdings, according to Sweeney Real Estate. Beacon Financial Holdings is a holding company for Beacon Bank, a full-service regional bank serving the Northeast.

The office condo was purchased by Assalone Lombardi LLC, a law firm focused on family law and domestic defense, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

The Warwick Summit Office Park consists of three office buildings totaling more than 150,000 square feet, according to listing information published by the office park. The property is located along Centerville Road, which is also known as Route 117, near Interstate 95, with access to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and other transportation routes, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

The office park was developed in the mid-1990s and includes surface parking and shared amenities for tenants, according to public listing and property records.

The Suite 19 condo was most recently valued by Warwick assessors at $981,200, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Evan Storti, of Sweeney Real Estate, represented the seller, Beacon Financial Holdings, while Jackson Caffrey, also of Sweeney Real Estate, represented the buyer, Assalone Lombardi LLC, according to the firm.

According to a condominium deed, the office unit was sold by BRI Realty Corp., of Providence, and purchased by Justice Holdings II LLC, a limited liability company based in Warwick.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.