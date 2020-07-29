Warwick’s eNow partnership creates commercial zero-emission refrigerated truck trailers

WARWICK – Warwick-based eNow, which manufactures mobile solar-power solutions for the transportation industry, has teamed up with Wabash National, which produces semi-trailers, to offer thermally efficient, eco-friendly refrigerated transportation to commercial customers, Wabash announced.

The combination of eNow solar power, Carrier Transicold all-electric refrigeration and Wabash National technologies was first shown as a zero-emission trailer at the American Trucking

Association’s Technology and Maintenance Council in February. But it is now commercially available, Wabash said in a press release.

“We haven’t seen high demand for zero-emission trailers for refrigerated hauls due to the location and size of batteries,” explained Robert Lane, Wabash National’s vice president, product innovations.

- Advertisement -

“This is the first time a major trailer innovation has been coupled with a major transport refrigeration unit innovation that results in breakthrough customer value in a sustainable format … The large gain in thermal efficiencies allow a customer to either downsize the batteries required to haul cargo or increase the run time on a battery setup,” he said. Said eNow President Jeff Flath, “Our combined technologies should have a major impact in reducing operating cost.”

The eNow Rayfrigeration solar-electric power system allows for a 12-hour route without a diesel engine powering the transport refrigeration unit, Wabash said in a statement, potentially cutting operating costs by over 50%.

Wabash National is based in Lafayette, Ind.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.