Was Gov. Daniel J. McKee right to urge the R.I. Public Transit Authority to come up with a new plan to close its $10M budget gap?

The R.I. Public Transit Authority on Aug. 7 postponed voting on proposed service cuts after Gov. Daniel J. McKee urged the agency to draft a better plan to close its $10 million budget gap.

In a letter, McKee told the agency and its vendor “to develop a new proposal – one that balances new revenue strategies with targeted reductions to low-performing routes.” He added that RIPTA’s current proposal “relies too heavily on across-the-board reductions to routes.”

McKee called for RIPTA to:

• Eliminate or restructure the lowest performing routes.

- Advertisement -

• Reduce management and administrative expenses.

• Maximize federal funding.

• Implement a fare adjustment, including a fare increase aligned with inflation and a shift toward zone-based pricing, following more than 15 years without a fare change.

McKee said his administration is “open to continuing discussions about identifying additional short-term resources for the agency,” if it follows his suggestions.