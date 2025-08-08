Was Gov. Daniel J. McKee right to urge the R.I. Public Transit Authority to come up with a new plan to close its $10M budget gap?

BUS RIDERS LINE UP recently at Kennedy Plaza in Providence to board the R.I. Public Transit Authority bus on Route 31 to Cranston Street. Route 31 is one of the route that will be see reduced frequency under proposed service cuts. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

The R.I. Public Transit Authority on Aug. 7 postponed voting on proposed service cuts after Gov. Daniel J. McKee urged the agency to draft a better plan to close its $10 million budget gap.

In a letter, McKee told the agency and its vendor “to develop a new proposal – one that balances new revenue strategies with targeted reductions to low-performing routes.” He added that RIPTA’s current proposal “relies too heavily on across-the-board reductions to routes.”

McKee called for RIPTA to:

• Eliminate or restructure the lowest performing routes.

• Reduce management and administrative expenses.

• Maximize federal funding.

• Implement a fare adjustment, including a fare increase aligned with inflation and a shift toward zone-based pricing, following more than 15 years without a fare change.

McKee said his administration is “open to continuing discussions about identifying additional short-term resources for the agency,” if it follows his suggestions.

