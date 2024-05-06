Washington Bridge replacement costs balloon to more than $400M

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s administration on Monday released a new cost estimate of more than $400 million for the replacement of the westbound Washington Bridge. The governor’s office initially estimated the cost at between $250 million and $300 million. But McKee’s office now says consultants hired by the R.I. Department of Transportation estimate it will cost $40 million for demolition and $368 million to design and rebuild a new bridge. The new cost estimates also includes $46 million in emergency expenses to stabilize the old bridge in preparation for demolition, as well as funding for municipal costs. The governor’s office said the state will seek a U.S. Department of Transportation National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant, or Mega Grant, to fund 60% of the new Washington Bridge constructions costs. McKee has also submitted a budget amendment to the General Assembly to authorize a bond of up to $334.6 million “to ensure enough financing for the bridge demolition and construction will be available” if the state does not get the Mega Grant, according to a statement from the governor’s office. “The state would need to borrow considerably less … if it were awarded the Mega Grant.” State officials in December abruptly closed the westbound side of the bridge due to safety concerns related to structural failures. Demolition is scheduled to begin in July, with the project planned to be completed by September 2026.