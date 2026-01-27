Washington Trust adds new banking team focused on schools, health care, nonprofits

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. is expanding its commercial banking footprint with a new dedicated institutional banking team to serve independent schools, private colleges and universities, health care and human services providers, and cultural institutions throughout the Northeast.

The team is led by Gerald S. “Jerry” Algere, senior vice president and managing director of institutional banking, who has 35 years of experience building and managing multibillion-dollar client banking teams at Boston-area financial institutions.

Algere’s expertise in developing client relationships and providing tailored financing solutions for educational, health care and nonprofit organizations positions Washington Trust to accelerate its growth in the institutional banking market, the bank said.

Joining Algere are three seasoned banking professionals: Omar Hazoury, senior vice president of institutional banking; Marissa Lozano, vice president of institutional banking; and Danuta I. Surowiec, institutional banking officer.

- Advertisement -

The creation of the team follows the 2025 appointment of James C. Brown as senior executive vice president and chief commercial banking officer.

Brown, a recognized industry leader, was brought on to lead Washington Trust’s commercial banking division and help drive growth across institutional and commercial markets, according to the bank.

“Jerry’s team, and the great work they’ve done for decades, positions Washington Trust as a leader, with best-in-class service, within the nonprofit landscape,” Brown said. “Highly regarded across the financial advisers and clients who seek expertise and responsiveness, we could not have found a better group to complement the whole of Washington Trust and its commitment to clients, shareholders and our communities. I’ve known Jerry for decades and I’m excited for the opportunity to work with him and his fantastic team.”

Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III said the team’s addition strengthens the bank’s ability to deliver integrated solutions across all lines of business, “whether they need personal banking, business services, or large-scale institutional financing.”

The institutional banking team will be based in Wellesley, Mass., and will serve clients throughout the Northeast.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.