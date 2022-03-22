WESTERLY – A diverse staff and board, community donations and energy efficient buildings are among the highlights Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. laid out in its first ever environmental, social and governance report.

The March 15 report follows the trend increasingly embraced by public and private companies to share metrics and information related to environmental, safety and corporate governance with shareholders and investors.

Washington Trust’s inaugural 15-page report highlights specific achievements and benchmarks in the following areas: employee engagement; diversity, equity and inclusion; corporate governance; data security and privacy; community involvement and investment; and environmental responsibility.

Much of its information recaps recent events over the course of the previous year, such as recognitions by American Banker and Providence Business News for workplace environments and $1 million in charitable contributions to local nonprofits. The report also highlights the bank’s history and long-standing policies such as risk management and data security.

- Advertisement -

On the environmental front, an area of increasing focus in the business community, Washington Trust’s buildings are all certified through the Leadership in the Energy and Environmental Design Gold Standard program and have been upgraded in recent years with LED lighting and other energy efficient solutions.

In a nod to the racial justice movement that has taken hold in the last couple of years, Washington Trust also pointed to its commitment to diversity both internally and outside the company. This included 30 grants of $1,000 each to minority- and women-owned small businesses in Rhode Island and education and training around unconscious bias for employees.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.