Washington Trust appoints 3 new retail banking relationship officers

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has appointed three banking professionals to a newly formed retail banking business development team, the bank announced on May 9.

The appointees – Marcus Charlemagne, Armen Janigian and Peter Renden – will work closely with Washington Trust’s retail branch network to deliver relationship-driven solutions to businesses across the bank’s footprint.

Their focus is to uncover new business opportunities, understand the financial needs of local businesses, and provide tailored guidance and support, according to Washington Trust.

“Our retail branches have long served as the backbone of our local communities. With the addition of Marcus, Peter and Armen to our business banking team, we are reinforcing our commitment to being a true partner for businesses,” said Michelle Kile, executive vice president and chief retail banking officer. “Their expertise and collaborative approach will ensure that we continue to meet the evolving needs of local businesses, which, in turn, helps all our communities thrive.”

- Advertisement -

Charlemagne has been with Washington Trust since 2015, and most recently served as vice president and branch manager of Washington Trust’s North Providence branch; Janigian has more than 40 years of experience at all levels within the banking industry and has been with Washington Trust since 2023; and Renden brings more than 15 years of experience with local and regional banking institutions to his new role at Washington Trust.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.