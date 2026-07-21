Washington Trust CEO points to commercial lending, branch growth after strong Q2

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WASHINGTON TRUST Bancorp Inc. Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III says the growth in commercial lending, wealth management and branch expansion helped boost the Westerly-based bank's results in the second quarter. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
WASHINGTON TRUST Bancorp Inc. Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III says the growth in commercial lending, wealth management and branch expansion helped boost the Westerly-based bank's results in the second quarter. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III said the bank’s improved second-quarter results showed growth in commercial lending, wealth management and the bank’s efforts to expand its Rhode Island branch presence. The parent company of The Washington Trust Co. reported a $16 million profit for the second quarter

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