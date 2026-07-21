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WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III said the bank’s improved second-quarter results showed growth in commercial lending, wealth management and the bank’s efforts to expand its Rhode Island branch presence. The parent company of The Washington Trust Co. reported a $16 million profit for the second quarter

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III said the bank's improved second-quarter results showed growth in commercial lending, wealth management and the bank’s efforts to expand its Rhode Island branch presence.

The parent company of The Washington Trust Co. reported a $16 million profit for the second quarter of 2026 on Monday, up 21% from $13.2 million a year earlier, with Handy pointing to growth in commercial and industrial lending and continued investment in fee-based businesses as key drivers.

The bank’s institutional banking group, created to expand commercial lending, was a major contributor to loan growth during the quarter, he said.

“That is the buildup of our institutional banking group that has really led that growth,” Hany told Providence Business News on Tuesday. “We expect to continue about the same pace of overall commercial growth.”

The bank, the third-largest in Rhode Island in terms of deposits, expects commercial lending growth of roughly 2% to 2.5% over the next several quarters, Handy said, with future growth expected to come from a mix of institutional banking, commercial real estate and other commercial and industrial lending.

Washington Trust also reported higher wealth management revenue, which increased 10.9% year over year to $11.2 million.

Mary E. Noons, president and chief operating officer, said the bank reached its highest level of assets under management, helped by market appreciation and recent investments in the wealth management team.

“We’re pleased with the momentum we have working there,” Noons said.

The bank is also expanding its physical footprint, with new branches planned in Bristol and Pawtucket that are expected to open before the end of the year.

The expansion, he noted, is part of the Westerly-based bank's effort to grow deposits by increasing its presence in other Rhode Island communities.

“No. 1 strategic pillar is deposit growth,” Handy said.

The Bristol branch, located in an existing bank location, will require less construction investment, while allowing Washington Trust to expand eastward and reach customers in southeastern Massachusetts, Handy said.

Looking ahead, Handy said commercial lending growth, branch expansion and technology investments will remain priorities in the coming quarters.

The bank is also exploring artificial intelligence tools to improve operations while maintaining its focus as a relationship-focused community bank.

William K. Wray Sr., chief risk officer, said Washington Trust is making incremental investments in AI while adapting existing technology systems.

“We really think we’re just at the beginning of the impact it’s going to have on how we do things,” Wray said.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at

McNulty@PBN.com

or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.