Washington Trust collects 900 pounds of food for local pantries

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. hosted a series of free Community Shred Days to kick off the fall season, offering residents a secure way to dispose of sensitive documents while collecting more than 900 pounds of food for local pantries.

The events took place in Westerly and the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence on Sept. 27 and in Narragansett, Richmond and Warwick on Oct. 4.

Attendees were encouraged to bring personal documents for shredding and nonperishable food donations.

The collected items were delivered to five local nonprofits: St. Patrick’s Church Food Pantry in Providence, Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Warwick, New Hope Chapel in Richmond, Jonnycake Food Pantry in South Kingstown, and Safe Futures in New London, Conn.

The next round of Community Shred Days is planned for spring 2026.

