Washington Trust collects over 4.6 tons of peanut butter in donation drive

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. collected the equivalent of more than 4.6 tons of peanut butter in financial and in-kind donations, according to a news release.

The 22nd annual Peanut Butter Drive to benefit local food pantries and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank brought in more than 1,100 jars of peanut butter and nearly $13,600, the release stated.

Since 2001, the annual donation campaign has collected the equivalent of 156 tons of peanut butter – enough to make almost 5 million peanut butter sandwiches, according to the company.

The annual donation drive included contributions from Washington Trust employees, for which the company provided a matching gift, as well as members of the public.

Several businesses and community organizations also hosted their own collection drives to contribute to the donation efforts.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.