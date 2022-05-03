Washington Trust collects over 4.6 tons of peanut butter in donation drive

THE WASHINGTON TRUST CO. collected the equivalent of more than 4.6 tons of peanut butter in financial and in-kind donations from its 2022 Peanut Butter Drive. Pictured from left are Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. Handy III and Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer Elizabeth Eckel and Rhode Island Community Food Bank Chief Philanthropy Officer Lisa Roth Blackman and CEO Andrew Schiff. / COURTESY THE WASHINGTON TRUST CO.

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. collected the equivalent of more than 4.6 tons of peanut butter in financial and in-kind donations, according to a news release.

The 22nd annual Peanut Butter Drive to benefit local food pantries and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank brought in more than 1,100 jars of peanut butter and nearly $13,600, the release stated.

Since 2001, the annual donation campaign has collected the equivalent of 156 tons of peanut butter – enough to make almost 5 million peanut butter sandwiches, according to the company.

The annual donation drive included contributions from Washington Trust employees, for which the company provided a matching gift, as well as members of the public.

Several businesses and community organizations also hosted their own collection drives to contribute to the donation efforts.

