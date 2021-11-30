Washington Trust donates $21K to local hunger-relief agencies

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. recently donated $21,000 to 21 food banks or other hunger-relief agencies throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, according to a news release.
The $1,000-a-piece donations are intended to help address food insecurity for families in need.
Rhode Island recipients include:
- Better Lives Rhode Island
- Bread of Life Food Pantry
- Comprehensive Community Action Program
- Coventry Community Food Bank
- East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard
- Helping Hands of Rhode Island
- Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
- North Kingstown Food Pantry
- Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
- Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need
- Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry
- Tri-County Community Action Agency
- WARM Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly
- Westbay Community Action
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.
