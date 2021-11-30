Washington Trust donates $21K to local hunger-relief agencies

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. recently donated $21,000 to 21 food banks or other hunger-relief agencies throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, according to a news release.

The $1,000-a-piece donations are intended to help address food insecurity for families in need.

Rhode Island recipients include:

Better Lives Rhode Island

Bread of Life Food Pantry

Comprehensive Community Action Program

Coventry Community Food Bank

East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard

Helping Hands of Rhode Island

Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

North Kingstown Food Pantry

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need

Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry

Tri-County Community Action Agency

WARM Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly

Westbay Community Action

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.

- Advertisement -