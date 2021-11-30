Washington Trust donates $21K to local hunger-relief agencies

THE WASHINGTON TRUST CO. recently donated $21,000 to 21 hunger-relief agencies throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry in Cumberland. Pictured from left are Richard Telesmanick, board member for the food pantry; Bob Chaput, co-executive director for the food pantry; Deb Gormley, Washington Trust executive vice president and chief retail banking officer; and Rhonda Duckworth, Washington Trust vice president and regional manager. / COURTESY THE WASHINGTON TRUST CO.

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. recently donated $21,000 to 21 food banks or other hunger-relief agencies throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, according to a news release.

The $1,000-a-piece donations are intended to help address food insecurity for families in need.

Rhode Island recipients include:

  • Better Lives Rhode Island
  • Bread of Life Food Pantry
  • Comprehensive Community Action Program
  • Coventry Community Food Bank
  • East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard
  • Helping Hands of Rhode Island
  • Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
  • North Kingstown Food Pantry
  • Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
  • Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need
  • Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry
  • Tri-County Community Action Agency
  • WARM Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly
  • Westbay Community Action

