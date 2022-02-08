Washington Trust elects 2 new board members

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp. Inc. recently named two new members to its board of directors, according to a news release.

Joseph P. Gencarella, former audit partner for KPMG LLP, and Alimamy D. “Junior” Jabbie Jr., CEO and president of Banneker Supply Chain Solutions Inc., were elected to serve on the boards of the corporation and its bank, The Washington Trust Co, starting March 1, the release stated.

Gencarella recently retired after 35 years with KPMG, and has expertise in banking, insurance and finance, including highly technical accounting standards, internal controls, merger and acquisition accounting, and regulatory considerations.

Jabbie has served as head of Banneker Supply Chain Solutions since 2018 and has been with the company for 16 years in various leadership and management roles.

