Washington Trust expands RI Community Lending Program for homebuyers

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has enhanced its RI Community Lending Program with the addition of two new initiatives for aspiring homeowners in the Ocean State.

The recently unveiled Buyers Advantage and Home Opportunity programs address a variety of financing options, matching funds and grants, and closing cost credits and grants. The bank also will offer waived lender fees, and low or discounted rates on fixed-rate mortgages.

Eligible borrowers may qualify by income or property location, the bank said in a statement.

“As the nation’s oldest community bank, we’ve helped generations of Rhode Islanders achieve homeownership,” said Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, Washington Trust chairman and CEO.. “In these challenging economic times, we want to assure Rhode Islanders we are here for them, and our RI Community Lending Program offers unique, flexible and affordable opportunities for them to finance the home of their dreams.”

Washington Trust has a team of mortgage lenders throughout the state who are available to discuss the programs and assist borrowers with their homebuying needs. Washington Trust also has a dedicated community lending officer who provides potential homeowners with financial education, tools and resources to help get them on the path to homeownership.