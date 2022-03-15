Washington Trust launches annual peanut butter donation drive

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. recently kicked off its annual peanut butter drive to benefit local food pantries.
The 22nd annual donation drive collects jars of peanut butter and financial contributions to help hunger relief agencies restock their shelves after the holiday season. Washington Trust will also be contributing a $6,000 match to the $6,000 already raised by its employees as part of the annual contribution, according to a news release.
Customers and community members can donate jars of peanut butter to any of the bank’s 25 branch locations or make a donation online at peanutbutterbank.com. There is also an option to host a collection at a local school, business or within a neighborhood.
Donations will be distributed to a host of local food pantries, including:
- Coventry Community Food Bank
- Comprehensive Community Action Program
- Good Neighbors Soup Kitchen, Food Pantry and Day Shelter
- East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard
- Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
- Jonnycake Center of Westerly
- Helping Hands of Block Island
- Federal Hill House – Olneyville Food Center
- New Hope Chapel
- North Kingstown Food Pantry
- Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
- Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center
- Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need
- Tri-County Community Action Agency
- WARM Center
- Westbay Community Action Inc.
The donation drive runs through March 31.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
