Washington Trust launches annual peanut butter donation drive

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. recently kicked off its annual peanut butter drive to benefit local food pantries.

The 22nd annual donation drive collects jars of peanut butter and financial contributions to help hunger relief agencies restock their shelves after the holiday season. Washington Trust will also be contributing a $6,000 match to the $6,000 already raised by its employees as part of the annual contribution, according to a news release.

Customers and community members can donate jars of peanut butter to any of the bank’s 25 branch locations or make a donation online at peanutbutterbank.com. There is also an option to host a collection at a local school, business or within a neighborhood.

Donations will be distributed to a host of local food pantries, including:

Coventry Community Food Bank

Comprehensive Community Action Program

Good Neighbors Soup Kitchen, Food Pantry and Day Shelter

East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard

Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

Jonnycake Center of Westerly

Helping Hands of Block Island

Federal Hill House – Olneyville Food Center

New Hope Chapel

North Kingstown Food Pantry

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center

Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need

Tri-County Community Action Agency

WARM Center

Westbay Community Action Inc.

The donation drive runs through March 31.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.