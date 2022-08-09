Washington Trust opens Cumberland branch

CUMBERLAND – The Washington Trust Co. will open its new Cumberland branch on Aug. 9.

The 2,300-square-foot branch at 1900 Mendon Road marks the company’s 24th in-state branch, and the latest in its expansion of brick-and-mortar branches. The standalone branch will include traditional lobby services along with a drive-up lane, an after-hours deposit drop, safe deposit boxes and a walk-up ATM, the company stated.

The company has also named Crystal Thompson as its assistant vice president and branch manager for the Cumberland branch. Thompson comes to Washington Trust from Pawtucket Credit Union (now known as Coastal1 Credit Union). The branch will have four to six employees, company leaders previously said.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

