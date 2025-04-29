Washington Trust Peanut Butter Drive collects 4,710 jars for hunger relief

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. collected 4,710 jars of peanut butter and more than $6,100 in monetary donations during its 25th annual Peanut Butter Drive earlier this month, which was a 68% increase in donations over last year, the bank recently announced.

The yearly peanut butter drive was held to benefit the bank’s partner food banks and hunger relief agencies. It has collected more than 166 tons of peanut butter – enough to make more than 5.2 million sandwiches – since the drive was launched in 2001.

“For 225 years, Washington Trust has been committed to helping our local communities thrive, and we remain committed to supporting organizations that provide hunger relief to those facing food insecurity, especially now, when the need is greater than ever,” said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from our local businesses, schools, community groups, and, of course, our loyal customers, who made this year’s milestone Peanut Butter Drive such a resounding success.”

Andrew Schiff, CEO of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, said “community initiatives like Washington Trust’s Annual Peanut Butter Drive are critical in helping us address the need for food assistance in Rhode Island.”

- Advertisement -

Schiff said the drive has continued to grow, adding that it’s been a boon to the food bank’s efforts to feed Rhode Islanders in need every day.

“We are deeply grateful for the long-standing partnership with the bank, and generosity from our community,” Schiff said.

The collected peanut butter and funds raised will directly support local food banks and other hunger relief programs, the bank said.

In addition to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Washington Trust has partnered with Connecticut Foodshare in Wallingford, Conn., and the Greater Boston Food Bank in Boston.

Local hunger relief agency recipients that benefited from the drive include:

Better Lives Rhode Island in Providence.

Coventry Food Bank.

Comprehensive Community Action Program in Cranston.

East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard.

East Providence Housing Authority.

Federal Hill House – Olneyville Food Center in Providence.

Good Neighbors Community Kitchen & Food Pantry in East Providence.

Groton Food Locker in Groton, Conn.

Helping Hands of Block Island.

Jonnycake Center for Hope in South Kingstown.

Jonnycake Center of Westerly.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Warwick.

New Hope Chapel in Richmond.

North Kingstown Food Pantry.

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry in Cumberland.

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island in Johnston.

Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center in Pawcatuck, Conn.

Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need in Charlestown.

Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry in Smithfield.

TAP-IN in Barrington.

Tri-County Community Action Agency in Johnston.

WARM Center in Westerly.

Westbay Community Action in Warwick.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.