Washington Trust sponsors free financial education for 4th consecutive year

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. is funding free financial literacy programs for the fourth year in a row, the bank announced.

The programs will take place across 29 public middle and high schools across Rhode Island.

Through its partnership with the online platform Banzai, Washington Trust is offering teachers throughout the state free access to digital courses, financial calculators, interactive tools and articles designed to help students learn budgeting, saving and credit basics.

Banzai’s program aligns with Rhode Island’s K-12 academic standards and supports the state’s new financial literacy graduation requirements, offering students an engaging way to build essential money management skills, the bank said.

The program is offered in multiple different languages, including English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, Arabic, Hmong, and Korean.

Washington Trust employees from across the company, including banking, wealth management and mortgage departments, are volunteering in local classrooms to teach lessons on budgeting, saving, credit and investing as part of the bank’s financial literacy initiative, the bank said.

For the 2025-2026 school year, Washington Trust’s partner schools include:

Achievement First High School in Providence.

Calcutt Middle School in Central Falls.

Central Falls Senior High School in Central Falls.

Central High School in Providence.

Charles Shea High School in Pawtucket.

Classical High School in Providence.

Coventry High School in Coventry.

Cranston High School East in Cranston.

Cranston High School West in Cranston.

Cumberland High School in Cumberland.

Delsesto Middle School in Providence.

East Greenwich High School in East Greenwich.

East Providence High School in East Providence.

Hugh B. Bain Middle School in Cranston.

Johnston Senior High School in Johnston.

Lyman B. Goff Junior High School in Pawtucket.

Mount Pleasant High School in Providence.

Narragansett High School in Narragansett.

North Kingstown Senior High School in North Kingstown.

North Providence High School in North Providence.

Pilgrim High School in Warwick.

Samuel Slater Junior High School in Pawtucket.

San Miguel School in Providence.

Segue Institute of Learning in Central Falls.

Sheila Skip Nowell Leadership Academy in Providence.

The Learning Community Charter School in Central Falls.

Toll Gate High School in Warwick.

William E. Tolman High School in Pawtucket.

Woonsocket High School in Woonsocket.

For more information about partnering with Washington Trust to offer financial literacy tools and resources to your students, contact Jillian Balzano, assistant vice president of community relations at jrbalzano@washtrust.com.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.