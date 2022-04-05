Washington Trust to host free community shred events

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. will offer free community shredding at certain branches on two upcoming Saturdays, according to a news release.

The Community Shred Days are slated for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 9 and May 21. Paper products, DVDs, CDs, cassette tapes and floppy disks will be accepted, with a two-box maximum per person.

There will also be collections of personal hygiene products at each event to benefit Amenity Aid, a Warwick nonprofit.

The April 9 shred day will be offered at the bank branches on Centreville Road in Warwick, Point Judith Road in Narragansett and Atwood Avenue in Johnston. The May 21 shred day will be offered at branches on Franklin Street in Westerly, Tiogue Avenue in Coventry and Mendon Road in Cumberland.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Email her at Lavin@PBN.com.