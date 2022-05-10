Washington Trust to offer free online financial education for students, teachers

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. is teaming up with online content platform Banzai Inc. to offer free financial literacy programs to Rhode Island educators and students, according to a news release.

The partnership with Banzai – the first of any financial institution in Rhode Island – will offer free online software teaching students how to manage a budget, save for a goal, understand credit, and other pieces of financial education. There are also tools for teachers to monitor and grade students on their progress and include the programs in their own curriculum.

The program has 28 sponsored schools in Rhode Island participating as of May 6, according to the website. For more information or to sign up to participate as a school, student or teacher, visit washtrust.teachbanzai.com.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -