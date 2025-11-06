Waterfront home in Barrington built in 1950 sells for $2.55M

BARRINGTON – A 3,000-square-foot ranch overlooking the Barrington River recently sold for $2.55 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 29 Riverside Drive home, constructed in 1950, has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The sale marked one of the top 10 real estate deals in Barrington this year, according to Compass, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Throughout the one-story home, there are large windows that offer sweeping views of the water, the real estate firm said.

- Advertisement -

The property comes with a 300-square-foot stationary dock, a smaller floating dock and floating dock ramps, according to property records.

The kitchen features premium appliances, granite counters, custom cabinetry and a center island.

The primary suite features bay windows, walk-in closets and a spa-inspired bath, with a soaking tub and glass shower, the firm said.

And the family room is anchored by a gas fireplace, the firm said. Downstairs, there is a partially finished basement with a laundry room, a workout area, a workshop and another recreation space, plus a flexible finished area that can be used for an office.

The property also comes with two outdoor patios, Compass said.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.6 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 0.37 acres of waterfront land alone was valued at $1.05 million.

Compass Barrington’s Kirk Schryver Team represented the sellers and facilitated for the buyers in this transaction.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Kathryn Edstrom, of Sarasota, Fla., and it was purchased by Anthony and Lori Zamiara, of Brockport, N.Y.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.