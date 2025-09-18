Waterfront home in Barrington sells for $4.25M

BARRINGTON – A 6,700-square-foot waterfront home that was built in 2008 recently sold for $4.25 million, making this the highest single-family home sale in the town so far this year, according to Compass Inc., which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 136 Adams Point Road home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The two-story home features high ceilings and sunlit rooms, a new gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and butler’s pantry, in addition to a private dock with access to Narragansett Bay, according to Compass.

The primary suite on the second floor features tray ceilings and a gas fireplace, Compass said.

Additional amenities include a finished basement level with a wet bar and gym, a secluded guest suite and paneled office space, with a walk-out to the backyard, according to Compass.

The property also comes with stone porches, a three-car garage and a full-house generator.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $3.49 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The Blackstone Team of Compass’ Providence office represented the seller in this transaction. Molly McDonough of Lila Delman Compass in Jamestown represented the buyers.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Cathy Lawson, of Barrington, to Richard and Kelli Stein, of Jamestown.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.