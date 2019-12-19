Waterfront home in Misquamicut sells for $1.5M

WESTERLY – A waterfront home overlooking Little Maschaug Pond and the Misquamicut Golf Course has sold for $1.5 million, according to Randall, Realtors, which represented the sellers and the buyers.

The 2,400-square-foot house at 32 Atlantic Ave. is built in the shingle style. It represents the third-highest sale this year in Misquamicut.

The sale closed Dec. 13.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

