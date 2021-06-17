Waterfront home in Narragansett sells for $2.8M

NARRAGANSETT – A secluded, waterfront home in the town has sold for $2.8 million.

It is the fifth-highest sale in Narragansett this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer.

Lila Delman Compass represented the seller.

The house at 15 Bluff Hill Cove Farm Road faces a saltwater pond and Great Island. It has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The house has access to a private dock.

The sellers were identified in town real estate records as William Cioffi and Theresa Graves, of East Greenwich. The new owners were identified in the deed records as Adam Borchert and Kimberly Kehrberger, of Boston.

