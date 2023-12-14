Waterfront home in Portsmouth sells for $2.7M

PORTSMOUTH – A Cape Cod-style home constructed in 1998 on nearly 1 acre of land on the waterfront in Portsmouth recently sold for $2.7 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller in the transaction.

The 128 Thayer Drive home contains three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The 4,210-square-foot home features cathedral ceilings, west-facing water views from all rooms and wraparound decks.

The home’s primary bedroom suite is located on the first floor of the two-story home, while the others are on the second floor, the real estate firm said.

The home also features an office room, a “great room” with a wall of glass facing the water, a family room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, a dining room, and a kitchen with Thermador appliances, an island that seats five people and windows facing the bay, Lila Delman Compass said.

The home was most recently valued by Portsmouth assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.5 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 0.92 acres of land that the house stands on was valued at $651,000, while the building was valued at $817,000.

The seller was represented by Alexandra Thursby, a sales associate based at Lila Delman Compass’ Newport office. The buyer was represented by Paul Kouri, of Keller Williams Boston Southwest.

Thursby said the sale demonstrates that the “demand for waterfront properties is still very strong with very little inventory.”

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by 128 Thayer LLC, a limited liability company based in Cranston. The property was purchased by Paul Greenberg and Renee Goldberg, of Massachusetts, according to the deed.

