Waterfront home sells for $2.65M in Warwick’s 2nd-largest residential sale

WARWICK – In the second-largest residential property sale in city history, a waterfront home in Warwick recently sold for $2.65 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the real estate firm that represented the seller in the deal.

The estate sold at 28 Narragansett Bay Ave. is known as “Baywynds,” constructed in 1866 and located on a 1.78-acre lot next to Narragansett Bay, with beach access and a mooring as part of the property. The home is located in the Warwick Neck neighborhood.

The 4,800-square-foot, 2½-story coastal home includes six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. There’s also a second structure on the property, built in 1970 and spanning 950 square feet, with an additional bedroom and a three-car garage, according to city property records.

The 1866-era home was renovated but the renovation “preserved historic details” and the project enhanced the building with “designer accents, custom millwork and high-end finishes,” Mott & Chace said.

“This sale has set the bar higher for waterfront homes in Warwick Neck, where it’s becoming increasingly sought after for the views and the well-established community,” the real estate firm said.

The main home also features gas fireplaces in the living room, dining rooms and kitchen, which has a large center island and a built-in breakfast banquette, according to Mott & Chace.

The home also features an enclosed screened porch with vaulting ceilings, an east-facing farmers porch and a sun parlor, the real estate firm said.

The property was last valued by Warwick assessors in 2021 to be worth $1.36 million, according to city property records.

The home was sold by Lois E. O’Neill to John Romano and Rosemary Gooding, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed, a public record made available online by the city.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.