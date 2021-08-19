Waterfront property in Middletown sells for $3.1M

MIDDLETOWN – A property at 333 Indian Ave. with direct water access has sold for $3.1 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

The buyer was represented by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

Per Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data, the sale of the 4,069-square-foot property is the second-highest single-family home sale in Middletown this year.

Built in 1974, the property sits on a 1.28-acre lot with 208 feet of unobstructed panoramic water views of the Sakonnet River and Rhode Island Sound. It has three bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms, as well as a four-car garage, full-house generator, and an electric security gate with a fully fenced yard.

Property records reveal that the seller is Elizabeth H. McEnroe, who has owned the home since 2001, and the buyer is Aquidneck Ventures LLC.

The property was listed for $3.5 million on June 3.

