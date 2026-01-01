Waterside cottage in Little Compton sells for $2.13M

LITTLE COMPTON – A 1,400-square-foot cottage and 0.33 acres of land overlooking the water recently sold for $2.13 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 44 and 40 Round Pond Road properties sold together, including the cottage with four bedrooms, one full bathroom and one half-bathroom, according to Residential Properties.

This transaction was among the top-four highest single-family sales in Little Compton for 2025, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The cottage is located within the Round Pond/Tappens Beach summer community and overlooks Round Pond, with views of the Sakonnet Lighthouse and the Atlantic Ocean, according to Residential Properties. The real estate firm said the property is within walking distance of Tappens Beach, Sakonnet Harbor, Rocky Beach and Lloyd’s Beach.

Residential Properties said the home features hardwood floors throughout, with water views from the living room. The real estate firm noted that two bedrooms and a half-bathroom are located on the lower level, while the main floor includes a living room with a fireplace and a kitchen.

According to Residential Properties, the second floor contains two additional bedrooms, a sitting room and a full bathroom with views overlooking Round Pond and the lighthouse.

The Zillow listing for 44 Round Pond Road states that the property includes an outdoor shower and that the home has a wood-shingle exterior and a 1.5-story chimney. The listing also noted that the cottage is set back from the road behind hedges.

The 44 Round Pond Road home was most recently valued by Little Compton assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.32 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.21 acres of land alone was valued at $194,800.

The vacant 0.11-acre lot at 40 Round Pond Road was most recently valued in 2023 to be worth $725,300.

Residential Properties sales associate Amy Chafee represented the seller in this transaction. It was not immediately clear who represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, the Round Pond Road properties were sold by Dominique Sinagra, of Germantown, N.Y., and they were purchased by Michael and Angela Madnick, of Washington, D.C.

