Wayland Square apartment building was East Side’s highest sale for 2020 at $2.6M

PROVIDENCE – An apartment building sold in mid-December on the East Side of Providence was the neighborhood’s most expensive sale for 2020, according to data provided by Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyers.

The property at 387 Angell St. sold for $2.6 million on Dec. 3, according to city property records.

The building near Wayland Square has 21 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. It was completely rehabbed in 2005 and is fully leased, according to a news release.

The amenities include in-unit laundry for all the apartments, central heating and air conditioning, modern kitchens, high ceilings and wood floors. The location is within walking distance of Brown University.

The property, owned by Angell 387 LLC since June 2006, was sold to Nicola and Whitney Savignano, of Beverly, Mass., according to the online deed record.

