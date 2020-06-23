Webster Bank donates $100K to racial justice organizations

PROVIDENCE – Webster Bank recently announced a $100,000 donation to two organizations that address social and racial justice, according to a news release.

The bank will donate $75,000 to Equal Justice Initiative, a national human rights organization, and $25,000 to RE-Center Race & Equity in Education in Hartford, Conn.

Webster has also partnered with RE-Center to develop and provide education and training around anti-racism for its bank employees and communities, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -