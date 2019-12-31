Webster Bank grants $25,000
to Providence nonprofits

By
-
WEBSTER BANK’S Community Reinvestment Act program funded $25,000 in grants for six Providence nonprofits. From left: Jose Monteiro, business banking relationship manager, Webster Bank; John Wolfe, executive director, San Miguel School; Florinda Vieira, Pawtucket Banking Center manager, Webster Bank; and members of the San Miguel School robotics team. / COURTESY WEBSTER BANK

PROVIDENCE – Financial coaching and education for middle school boys are among the programs that benefited from grant funds through Webster Bank, according to a news release.

The bank’s Community Reinvestment Act program funded $25,000 in grants for six Providence nonprofits.

The recipients of grant funds are: Capital Good Fund, Financial Youth Literacy Initiative, Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island, Providence Foundation, Providence Revolving Fund and San Miguel Education Center.

The annual grant program helps support moderate and low-income residents and community programs in Providence.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at lavin@pbn.com.

