PROVIDENCE – Financial coaching and education for middle school boys are among the programs that benefited from grant funds through Webster Bank, according to a news release.

The bank’s Community Reinvestment Act program funded $25,000 in grants for six Providence nonprofits.

The recipients of grant funds are: Capital Good Fund, Financial Youth Literacy Initiative, Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island, Providence Foundation, Providence Revolving Fund and San Miguel Education Center.

The annual grant program helps support moderate and low-income residents and community programs in Providence.

