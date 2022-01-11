Webster Bank named top SBA lender in New England

PROVIDENCE – Webster Bank was recently recognized for financing the most money in U.S. Small Business Administration small-business loans in New England in fiscal 2021, according to a news release.

The Connecticut-based bank approved 246 SBA loans – including through its 7(a) and 504 loan programs – totaling more than $123 million in the year that ended Sept. 30, the release stated.

Webster Bank was ranked among the Top 100 most active SBA lenders for its flagship 7(a) program in fiscal 2021 and has been a leader in its home state of Connecticut for the last 16 years.

The bank, headquartered in Waterbury, Conn., also more than doubled its SBA loans in calendar year 2021 compared with the previous calendar year, from $80 million to $175 million.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.