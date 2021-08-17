Webster Bank offers new retiree reimbursement option through HSA Bank

PROVIDENCE – Webster Bank will now offer an alternative to defined benefit contribution plans aimed at helping retirees offset health care costs in retirement, according to a news release.

The Retiree Reimbursement Arrangement, offered through Webster’s HSA Bank division, lets employers contribute untaxed money that is also tax-deductible for retirees to use on Medicare premiums and other qualified medical expenses. Compared to more traditional defined-benefit plans, RRAs can be more predictable and cost-effective, the release stated.

The new offering comes after a recent survey by the HSA Bank, which found that 93% of consumers older than 55 are worried about current and future medical bills, yet more than a third of them are saving for those expenses.

