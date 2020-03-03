Webster Bank named platinum-level healthy workplace employer

WATERBURY, Conn. – The Business Council of Fairfield County recently recognized Webster Bank as a platinum-level healthy workplace employer – the highest level of distinction, according to a news release.

The Connecticut-based bank was among 51 companies recognized through the business council’s Healthy Workplace Employer Recognition Program, which awards regional employers in four categories based on their wellness programs.

Webster, which has received a gold-level recognition in previous years, was highlighted for its “robust” wellness programs, including employee events, health savings account deposits for participation in preventative care activities and automated progress trackers, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

