Webster’s HSA Bank donates $10K to Wounded Warrior Project

PROVIDENCE – HSA Bank, the health savings account bank under Webster Financial Corp., based in Waterbury, Conn., recently donated $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project, according to a news release.

The donation will support the national nonprofit in its work to serve wounded veterans and their families and caregivers, the release stated.

Specifically, the bank’s donation will help fund programs for mental and physical health services, as well as wellness education and career counseling.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

