Weekly filings rise for COVID-19 unemployment insurance and PUA

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment-assistance filings totaled 4,214 last week, an increase from 3,807 one week prior, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said 36,087 individuals received PUA benefits last week in Rhode Island, a slight increase from 36,050 one week prior.

COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings totaled 4,314, an increase from 3,410 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings total 246,169.

Regular unemployment insurance claims totaled 1,353 last week.

There were 71,729 Rhode Islanders who claimed some form of unemployment benefit, including PUA, for the week ended Nov. 22, an increase from 70,921 one week prior.

There were also 579 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, a rise from 476 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 17,450 to date.