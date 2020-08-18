Weekly PUA filings up 17%, top 182K

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 15,178 last week, to 182,275, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. The weekly total is up 17% from 12,943 in the previous week.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings increased by 3,129 last week, to 202,591. The weekly total is a slight drop from 3,176 in the previous week.

Regular UI claims totaled 1,039 last week. All unemployment filings in the state totaled 19,346 for the week.

There have been 406,363 unemployment claims filed in the state since March 9, including PUA filings.

COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance filings totaled 106 last week, a decline from 134 one week prior. To date, all COVID TDI claims total 14,640. TDI and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings unrelated to the virus totaled 787 last week.