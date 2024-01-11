West Greenwich home sells for $1.1M in town’s 2nd-highest sale since 2022

WEST GREENWICH – A newly constructed home recently sold for $1.1 million, making it the town’s second-most-expensive residential property sale since 2022, according to Compass Inc., citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 67 Knight View Drive property contains four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The 5,800-square-foot home was built last year on 2 acres of land.

The 2 ½-story home features a 900-square-foot garage and a 350-square-foot front porch.

The home, which is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, was under contract to be sold within seven days of being put on the market, according to Compass, which represented the buyer in the deal.

The home also features hardwood floors and custom cabinetry, according to the firm.

The property was most recently valued in fiscal year 2023, with a total estimated value of $308,400, with $176,500 of that attributed to the building value.

The buyer was represented by Gretel McCroy. The property was listed directly by the seller, Robert Woloohojian, of Interstate Realty Services LLC.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Harow LLC, a limited liability company formed in the mid-1990s and managed by Woloohojian, according to corporate filings available online from the R.I. secretary of state.

The residential property was purchased by Ashley Meegan and Matthew Meegan, according to the warranty deed.

