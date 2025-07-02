Westerly Community Credit Union Appoints Andrew Rogers as President

The Westerly Community Credit Union (WCCU) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Rogers as incoming President. Stephen J. White, current President & CEO will work with Rogers to ensure a smooth transition until his retirement on Jan 31, 2026. Upon the retirement, Rogers will then become President & CEO.

Pete Stefanski, WCCU Board Chairperson, stated, “The WCCU Board of Directors voted unanimously for Andrew to succeed Steve as President and subsequently CEO.”

Stefanski added, “Andrew has “grown up” with the credit union and has a thorough knowledge of all credit union operations. What is more impressive is his character and the positive way he interacts with employees, credit union members, and the community. We are very confident that the credit union will continue its growth and commitment to its members and community under Andrew’s leadership.”

“I am honored to be selected as the next President & CEO of WCCU, stated Andrew Rogers. “It is a great privilege to work alongside our dedicated staff and board as we continue to strengthen our mission of delivering exceptional financial guidance and services to our members, while upholding our deep-rooted commitment to the communities we serve.”

Rogers continued, “For 76 years, this Credit Union has been about more than managing money—it’s been about bringing neighbors together. As we surpass $500 million in assets and embrace new technologies, the value of a kind smile and a trusted handshake remains as important as ever. I am truly excited for the bright future ahead.”

Andrew has 24 years of experience in the financial industry, starting at WCCU as an intern. He currently is the COO & Senior VP of Operations at WCCU, overseeing the Operations, Lending, Risk Management, Collections, IT, Finance & Accounting departments.

In this role, Andrew spearheaded upgrading the online & mobile banking platforms, as well as the online application platforms. Rogers was the project manager for new branch and renovation initiatives, plus created the Credit Union’s first Contact Center and a new Risk Management department.

Stephen White, WCCU President & CEO stated, “I have had the privilege of working with Andrew for over twenty years and he brings a wealth of experience, a deep commitment to our members, and a clear vision for a continued growth and innovation. Congratulations Andrew, our future is in excellent hands.”

Andrew Rogers holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from URI. He completed the CUNA Management School and graduated from the CUES CEO Institute. He is also a graduate of the 2024 Leadership RI Core program.

Beyond his responsibilities at WCCU, he currently serves as the President of Trustees for the Babcock Smith House Museum in Westerly, RI. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.

To explore membership opportunities or learn more please visit www.westerlyccu.com