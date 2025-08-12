Westerly Community Credit Union donates $100K to planned Tower Street Community Center

WESTERLY – Westerly Community Credit Union has committed $100,000 to support the Tower Street Community Center project, a developing nonprofit space focused on health, wellness and economic opportunity for communities in southern Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut.

The grant will help the Tower Street Community Center board and campaign committee move forward with plans for a multiphase facility that will offer health care, dental and mental health services, job training, child care and other community resources.

“WCCU is proud to support the Tower Street Community Center, an initiative that aligns perfectly with our commitment to community well-being and economic vitality,” said Andrew Rogers, president of the credit union. “This donation is an investment in the future of our region, ensuring that residents have access to comprehensive services that will truly make a difference in their lives.”

The Tower Street Community Center will be anchored by three core partners – Wood River Health, Westerly Education Center and the town of Westerly – that will provide essential services.

“Wood River Health is excited to formalize our collaborative partnerships with the town of Westerly and WEC through the Tower Street Community Center project,” said Alison Croke, CEO and president of Wood River Health. “Corporate donors like WCCU are critical to assist us in securing the funds to make this vision a reality.”

Additional nonprofits are expected to offer programs such as literacy support, youth science, technology, engineering, math and after-school activities, parenting classes and outdoor education, creating a centralized hub for a wide range of community resources.

Westerly Community Credit Union operates branch locations in Westerly, Richmond, South Kingstown and Coventry. Membership is available to individuals who reside or work in Rhode Island, as well as New London and Windham counties in Connecticut.

