Westerly Community Credit Union leader named to regional association board

WESTERLY – The leader of Westerly Community Credit Union will represent Rhode Island in the Cooperative Credit Union Association.

Westerly Community Credit Union CEO and President Steve White was recently elected to serve as the state representative for the regional association’s board of directors, according to a news release.

The 11-member board of directors, each of whom serve three-year terms, is charged with helping represent and advocate for member credit unions within its designated areas of Rhode Island, Delaware, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

White, who has more than 40 years of experience, will help to represent the 19 credit unions in Rhode Island and their 436,000 members.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.