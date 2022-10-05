Westerly Community Credit Union Welcomes Business Development Officer Shannon Melchione

Westerly Community Credit Union (WCCU) is pleased to announce that Shannon Melchione has joined their team as Business Development Officer. Her responsibilities include promoting small business development and lending needs, as well as fostering relationships with lenders, small businesses, economic development professionals, and other partners. She will be serving all of Rhode Island and Eastern Connecticut.

Shannon has over 25 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry and is looking forward to helping small businesses. She lived in Newport for over 40 years before moving to West Greenwich where she currently resides with her husband.