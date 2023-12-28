Westerly compound sells for $14M, 2nd-highest home sale of 2023 in R.I.

WESTERLY – A 6,700-square-foot home constructed in 1910 in the Watch Hill section of Westerly recently sold for $14 million, making it the second-most-expensive home sale in Rhode Island in 2023 as of early December, according to Lila Delman Compass, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The residential estate at 8 Popon Road contains nine bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, said Lila Delman Compass, which represented the sellers. The 2.1-acre compound also includes an 800-square-foot in-ground pool.

The sale of this land came with another lot on the waterfront with a dock on Foster Cove Road, the real estate firm said.

The transaction also marks the biggest sale of a residential property in Westerly since October 2022, according to Lila Delman Compass, citing Rhode Island MLS data.

The home stands at 2½ stories, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database, with a wood-shingle exterior and a chimney. The property features ceramic clay tile floor, as well as hardwood flooring, according to the database.

The home also comes with several outbuildings, such as a 750-square-foot garage and two small screenhouses.

The property was most recently valued by Westerly assessors in 2021 as being worth $3.08 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land is valued to be worth $1.8 million, while the building is worth nearly $1.3 million, according to the database.

Lori Joyal, managing broker of the Lila Delman Compass office in Watch Hill, represented the sellers in the deal. Leslie Lambrecht, of Olga B. Goff Real Estate, represented the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the Westerly home was sold by Scott Smith and Jerilyn Smith and purchased by Dogwood Lane Properties LLC, a limited liability company based in Charlottesville, Va.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.